HMS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

