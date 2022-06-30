HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

