HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE MA opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

