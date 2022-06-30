HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.