HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

