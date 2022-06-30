HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 0.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

