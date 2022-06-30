HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

