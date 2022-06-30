HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 732 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

