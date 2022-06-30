HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 49.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 206,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

