HFG Advisors Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 184,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

