HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,982,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.