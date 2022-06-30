HFG Advisors Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

IYF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 3,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,318. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

