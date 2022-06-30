HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.25. 232,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976,954. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

