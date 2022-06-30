HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,025 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.91) to GBX 5,730 ($70.30) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,905.07.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 114,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,624. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.