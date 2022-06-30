Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.01 and last traded at $110.22. 74,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,724,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

