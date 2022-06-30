HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($94.68) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €47.00 ($50.00) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €78.00 ($82.98) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

