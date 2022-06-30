Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of HTLFP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
