Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HTLFP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

