Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

