Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $293.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.64), with a volume of 64397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.27.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.