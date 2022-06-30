Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $293.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.64), with a volume of 64397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.27.
Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)
