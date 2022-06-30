Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €36.55 ($38.88) on Monday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($36.22) and a 1 year high of €56.30 ($59.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $544.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

