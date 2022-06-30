Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NYSE SO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. 44,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,751. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.