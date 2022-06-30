Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 87 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 2.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded down $12.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,379.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.