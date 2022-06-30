Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,668 shares of company stock worth $634,629. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SYBT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. 96,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

