Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 645 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

IDEX stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.83. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

