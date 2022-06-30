Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,554,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450,079 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,395,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 785.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

