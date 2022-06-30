Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,899 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

