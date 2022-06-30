Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,296 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $170.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,169,996. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

