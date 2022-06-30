Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,291 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $477.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.42 and a 200 day moving average of $531.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 434.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

