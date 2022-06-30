Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.88 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

