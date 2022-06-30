Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chubb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $193.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.