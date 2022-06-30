Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

