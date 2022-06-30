Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

