Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

