Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
A number of analysts recently commented on HSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.