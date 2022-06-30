Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

