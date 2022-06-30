Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 302.6% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $847,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

