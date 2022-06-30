Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,002 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

