Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.37.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

