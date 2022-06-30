Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

