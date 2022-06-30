Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $253.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

