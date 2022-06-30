Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 430 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

