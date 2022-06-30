Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 118 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.20.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

