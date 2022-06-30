Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.0683

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $38,968.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.28 or 0.05404931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00579010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00076168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00521334 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 503,809,214 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

