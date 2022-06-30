Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 0.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.04 ($14.94) and last traded at €14.06 ($14.96). Approximately 33,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.08 ($14.98).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($17.55) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

