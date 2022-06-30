H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 885,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. H.I.S. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

