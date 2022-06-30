H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,314. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. H.B. Fuller accounts for approximately 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of H.B. Fuller as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

