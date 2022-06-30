GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. GXChain has a total market cap of $34.56 million and $3,772.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002973 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

