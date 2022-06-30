Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 4,155 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $29.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

