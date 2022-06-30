Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.90

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 3206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

GGAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3602 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

