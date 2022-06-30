Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the May 31st total of 167,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 16,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.84. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.