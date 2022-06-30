Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Position Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 3,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,483. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

